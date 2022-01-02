WhatsApp Tips: Here's how to send pictures on WhatsApp without losing quality

New Delhi: WhatsApp is without a doubt the most widely used instant messaging app in the modern era. It is used by people from all over the world to communicate with their relatives, family members, and friends. You use WhatsApp to communicate photographs, videos, and stickers to other people and to express your affection. The quality of the photograph you send on WhatsApp is frequently compressed. The photo is not sent in its original quality to the recipient.

For speedier file transfers, the tech giant reduces image quality by around 70% by default. While the app maintains this practice, there are a few workarounds that can be used to transmit photographs at their original quality.

Here’s how to send WhatsApp images without reducing quality:

Step 1- Open WhatsApp and choose the contact to whom you want to send the photo.

Step 2- Next to the camera symbol at the bottom of the chat screen is a paper clip-like icon.

Step 3- A list of icons will emerge when you click on the paper clip icon.

Step 4- Now select Documents from the drop-down menu.

Step 5- Then, from your phone, select the photo you wish to email as a document.

Step 6- At the top, there's a 'Browse other docs' option. If you are unable to locate the image.

Step7: Then tap on

Step 8- Look through the directories until you find the image file you wish to transmit, then pick it.

Step9: To send a message, press the send button.

Step10: The photograph will then be delivered to the intended recipient.

