WhatsApp Tips: Want to send message to someone you blocked on WhatsApp? Here's how to do it

New Delhi: WhatsApp is one of the most widely used communication platforms on the planet. The texting app offers a variety of functions to its customers. From sharing a photo to making video chats to sending money, the app can do it all with a single tap. However, WhatsApp also allows you to block someone, which may pose issues for some users.

If a family member or a friend has blocked you on WhatsApp and you still want to message them, follow these simple steps.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and navigate to the settings menu.

Step 2: You will be given the option to delete the account here; click on that.

Step 3: You must now input your mobile phone number and click the delete account button.

Step 4: Your account will be deleted as a result of this. You must now reinstall the programme.

Step 5: You will be able to text the contacts who have blocked you once you have reinstalled the app and filled in the appropriate information.

NOTE: It should be remembered that deleting your account would automatically remove you from all WhatsApp groups.

Another way to SMS the person who blocked you is to first request assistance from a common friend. Request that your pals create a WhatsApp group that includes the person who blocked you.

Once the group has been formed, request that your friend remove himself or herself from the group. You will be able to talk to the person who blocked you once the individual has left the group.

WABetaInfo, a messaging app, has recently been working on a feature that will include a camera button under a user's business settings. By clicking on it, users can choose an existing photo or snap a new one to serve as their profile's cover photo. Aside from that, WhatsApp will offer a cover photo function similar to Meta.

