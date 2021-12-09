हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Whatsapp

WhatsApp to soon allow crypto payments through Novi wallet in US

Meta's cryptocurrency wallet, Novi, will allow users to send and receive money through the social media giant`s messaging app, WhatsApp.

Image Source: Twitter/Stephane Kasriel

New Delhi: Meta Platforms Inc's cryptocurrency wallet, Novi, will allow users to send and receive money through the social media giant`s messaging app, WhatsApp.

The pilot program is open to a limited number of people in the United States, Novi head Stephane Kasriel said in a tweet late on Wednesday.

Using Novi does not change the privacy of WhatsApp personal messages and calls, he said. Also Read: Centre approves 8 companies under PLI scheme for manufacturing medical devices

Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook, has been working on the wallet app for several months, while scaling back its global plans for rolling out a digital currency called Diem on regulatory concerns. Also Read: Got special 10 paisa coin? Sell online to make thousands of rupees in a snap; check process

