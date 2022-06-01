New Delhi: WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature to allow users to add a cover image to their profiles. The option could be quite similar to how cover images are added to Facebook profiles. It seems like Meta, which owns both Facebook and WhatsApp, is trying to make the profile section on both platforms look similar. According to a report by WABetaInfo, an online platform that tracks the latest update on all things WhatsApp, the messaging platform will soon introduce a layout for profile cover photos quite similar to the one seen on Facebook.

In the recent past too, WhatsApp has borrowed a few things from the Facebook Messenger platform. For instance, the app recently introduced WhatsApp Reactions to allow users to react to the messages sent by other users.

The media report added that WhatsApp may bring the feature to make the profile page look better or to provide more information about the users. However, the messaging platform could limit the use of the feature to WhatsApp Business users.

“Thanks to cover photos, you can enhance your business profile by adding a header image and when your customers and other businesses visit your profile, they will be able to view the cover photo. Note that this is another business tool, so cover photos cannot be set up from standard WhatsApp accounts,” WABetaInfo said.

Also, the feature could be made available to desktop users of WhatsApp. So, users will have to use the desktop version of the WhatsApp Business account to set up their cover photo.

WhatsApp already allows iOS users of the WhatsApp Business app to set up their cover photos. WhatsApp Business app beta users have reportedly been using the feature. However, it is yet to arrive on the desktop and Android versions of the WhatsApp Business app. Also Read: HDFC, PNB increase lending rates on home loans, homebuyers will have to pay higher EMIs

The media report suggests that WhatsApp is currently testing the feature is currently in the testing phase for the WhatsApp Desktop client. Also Read: Buying property in Delhi? You have to pay more on transfer duty, here's why