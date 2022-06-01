हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Whatsapp

WhatsApp to soon allow users to set up cover photos for profiles, BUT there’s a catch

WhatsApp will allow users to add a cover image to their profiles to make profiles look quite similar to Facebook ones.  

WhatsApp to soon allow users to set up cover photos for profiles, BUT there’s a catch

New Delhi: WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature to allow users to add a cover image to their profiles. The option could be quite similar to how cover images are added to Facebook profiles. It seems like Meta, which owns both Facebook and WhatsApp, is trying to make the profile section on both platforms look similar. According to a report by WABetaInfo, an online platform that tracks the latest update on all things WhatsApp, the messaging platform will soon introduce a layout for profile cover photos quite similar to the one seen on Facebook. 

In the recent past too, WhatsApp has borrowed a few things from the Facebook Messenger platform. For instance, the app recently introduced WhatsApp Reactions to allow users to react to the messages sent by other users. 

The media report added that WhatsApp may bring the feature to make the profile page look better or to provide more information about the users. However, the messaging platform could limit the use of the feature to WhatsApp Business users. 

“Thanks to cover photos, you can enhance your business profile by adding a header image and when your customers and other businesses visit your profile, they will be able to view the cover photo. Note that this is another business tool, so cover photos cannot be set up from standard WhatsApp accounts,” WABetaInfo said. 

Also, the feature could be made available to desktop users of WhatsApp. So, users will have to use the desktop version of the WhatsApp Business account to set up their cover photo. 

WhatsApp already allows iOS users of the WhatsApp Business app to set up their cover photos. WhatsApp Business app beta users have reportedly been using the feature. However, it is yet to arrive on the desktop and Android versions of the WhatsApp Business app. Also Read: HDFC, PNB increase lending rates on home loans, homebuyers will have to pay higher EMIs

The media report suggests that WhatsApp is currently testing the feature is currently in the testing phase for the WhatsApp Desktop client. Also Read: Buying property in Delhi? You have to pay more on transfer duty, here's why

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WhatsappWhatsApp featureFacebookFacebook Messenger
Next
Story

Bye-bye errors and typos! WhatsApp bringing edit option feature soon

Must Watch

PT24M34S

Lays foundation stone of Ram Mandir's Garbhagriha : Yogi Adityanath reaches Ayodhya