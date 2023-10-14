WhatsApp To Stop Working On THESE Devices From October 24: Is Yours On The List? Check

New Delhi: The iOS and Android apps for WhatsApp are periodically updated with new functionality. However, it also discontinued support for many of these devices over time. WhatsApp has acknowledged that it would discontinue supporting devices with Android OS versions lower than 5.0.

WhatsApp No Longer Support From This Date

One of the oldest and least utilized phones will no longer support WhatsApp, according to the company. Beginning on October 24, 2023, the instant messaging app will no longer function on some older Android and iPhone devices. (Also Read: From Sewing Machines To Success: Tale Of A Remarkable Journey Of India's Wealthiest Female Fashion Designer)

The platform claims that it wants to concentrate on creating new features for users of more recent operating system versions while also utilizing the newest security features and technological advancements. (Also Read: Samsung To Launch Galaxy A05s On October 18: Check Price, Specifications, And More)

Therefore, it is discontinuing support for some of the older smartphone models powered by Android OS versions 4.1 and lower to concentrate on the new.

List Of Samsung Smartphones Which Will Not Support WhatsApp:

Samsung Galaxy S2

Samsung Galaxy Nexus

Samsung Galaxy S

Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1

List Of Apple iphones Which Will Not Support WhatsApp:

iPhone 5

iPhone 5c

List Of Sony Smartphones Which Will Not Support WhatsApp:

Sony Xperia Z

Sony Xperia S2

Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc3

List Of Huawei Smartphones Which Will Not Support WhatsApp:

Huawei Ascend D

Huawei Ascend D1

List Of Motorola Smartphones Which Will Not Support WhatsApp:

Motorola Droid Razr



Motorola Xoom

List Of HTC Smartphones Which Will Not Support WhatsApp:

HTC Desire 500

HTC One

HTC Sensation

HTC Desire HD

List Of Other Smartphones Which Will Not Support WhatsApp:

Archos 53 Platinum

Grand S Flex ZTE

Grand X Quad V987 ZTE

LG Optimus G Pro

Nexus 7

Asus Eee Pad Transformer

Acer Iconia Tab A5003



LG Optimus 2X