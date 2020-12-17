WhatsApp to stop working on these iPhones, Android smartphones from January 1: Details here

New Delhi: Popular messaging platform WhatsApp will withdraw support from certain platforms from January 1.

Mentioning about supported operating systems, WhatsApp page mentions that it provides support for and recommend using the following devices:

Android running OS 4.0.3 and newer

iPhone running iOS 9 and newer

Select phones running KaiOS 2.5.1 newer, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2

"Once you have one of these devices, install WhatsApp and register your phone number. WhatsApp can only be activated with one phone number on one device at a time. Furthermore, there's no option to transfer your chat history between platforms. However, we provide the option to export your chat history as an email attachment.Please note, export chat isn’t supported in Germany," WhatsApp says in its support page.

Based on the above, it can be concluded that iPhones not run iOS 9 will not be used for WhatsApp services from 2021. This include all earlier iPhone models upto iPhone 4. However, those using iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5C, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6S, will have to update their phones with either iOS 9 or later for being able to use WhatsApp. For Android users, phones like HTC Desire, LG Optimus Black, Motorola Droid Razr, Samsung Galaxy S2 are the ones that may not be running Android OS 4.0.3 and newer.

How to find out OS running on your phone

iPhone users go to Settings > General > Information to find out software version on your iPhone. Android users go to Settings > About Phone to find out OS version running on your smartphone.