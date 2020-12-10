WhatsApp brings new ‘Add to Cart' button for users to have shopping experience

New Delhi: WhatsApp has introduced a new feature to further ease shopping on the instant messaging platform. The new update has been introduced after the Facebook-owned company brought a shopping button to its app. The new feature facilitates its users to easily browse catalogues offered by businesses on the platform and place orders.

According to WhatsApp, "we’re excited to bring carts to WhatsApp. Carts are great when messaging businesses that typically sell multiple items at once, like a local restaurant or clothing store. With carts, people can browse a catalog, select multiple products, and send the order as one message to the business."

It said, "This will make it simpler for businesses to keep track of order inquiries, manage requests from customers, and close sales."

"Using carts is easy. Simply find the items you want and tap “add to cart”. Once your cart is complete, send it as a message to the business. More details on using carts can be found here," the blog said, adding "Carts are going live around the world today -- just in time for the holiday season. Happy shopping on WhatsApp!"

With this new feature, WhatsApp has moved a step further towards bringing a full-fledged shopping experience to its users who will now be able to look at different products, build carts, place orders, and pay — all under one roof."