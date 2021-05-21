WhatsApp to unveil encrypted chat backups feature soon

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is working on a new feature that would encrypt chat backups on Google Drive.

According to WABetaInfo, the messaging platform’s feature is still under development and it is working on the process to restore the password and to view a user’s 64-digit encryption key.

The screenshots shared on the platform revealed that WhatsApp will ask users to share the password created by the users while encrypting their backups. It will also ask to share their encryption key which is basically a 64-digit encryption key.

WhatsApp has not released any official date of the launch of this particular feature.

Besides that, WhatsApp is also changing the colour of profile icons from grey to slightly blue. The colour of the character, however, remains the same.

Live TV

#mute