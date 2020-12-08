WhatsApp trick: Want to check your friend’s WhatsApp Status secretly, here's how to do this

When you view Whatsapp status updates of your contacts, they come to know that you have seen their WhatsApp status. But sometimes, you might be interested in watching WhatsApp status of your contacts without letting them know that you have done so.

Here’s how you can check the WhatsApp Status posts of your friends without them knowing:

- Go to WhatsApp settings

- Now, navigate to the Account tab

- Tap Privacy and scroll to the Read Receipts option

- Toggle it off to stop people from seeing when you saw their chats, as well as WhatsApp Statuses

The interesting thing about this option is that it will also hide views on your Status posts which means it will not be possible for you to see who all have viewed your WhatsApp Status.

It is to be noted that WhatsApp Status is only for 24 hours and if you want to keep a tap on Whatsapp statuses of any particular person then you need to keep this in mind that you must check the status before 24 hours.

WhatsApp sometimes pre-downloads the photos posted in a status. In Android, the users can view these photos in the .Statuses directory of WhatsApp.

- Open WhatsApp and visit the Status section. This will allow WhatsApp to download some of the Status photos.

- Install a file manager app, such as ES File Explorer, on your Android smartphone.

- Turn on the option to show hidden files. In ES File Explorer, this can be done by tapping on Menu from the top left corner, and enable “Show Hidden Files” option.

- Navigate to Internal Storage >> WhatsApp >> Media >> .Statuses and copy the photos to a different location.