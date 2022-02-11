हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
META

WhatsApp tweaks built-in camera, working on redesigned caption view

WhatsApp for iOS has introduced some changes to the built-in camera on the iPhone with version 22.4.0.72.

WhatsApp tweaks built-in camera, working on redesigned caption view

San Francisco: Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on some new features, including tweaking the built-in camera and a redesigned caption view, for iOS users.

With the latest betas, the app is tweaking the built-in camera, as well as revamping other functions, reports 9To5Mac.

WhatsApp for iOS has introduced some changes to the built-in camera on the iPhone with version 22.4.0.72.

With the change, users have a bit more privacy when taking photos, as currently users could accidentally swipe up and show at least six of their personal images. The update prevents this.

Not only that, but the camera icon on WhatsApp for iOS has also been redesigned, the report said.

According to the publication, these changes are already available to beta testers.

Last week, WABetaInfo also discovered that WhatsApp is developing a redesigned caption view that also shows a list of the chosen recipients.

Unlike the tweaks for the built-in camera, this other feature is still under development, so it is not available to beta testers as of now.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
METAWhatsappWhatsApp new feature
Next
Story

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, February 11: Check how to get free rewards

Must Watch

PT16M24S

Owaisi attacks government over hijab controversy