WhatsApp unveils a new sticker pack for Mother's Day: Check how to download it

Ahead of Mother’s Day which will be celebrated on May 9, popular messaging platform WhatsApp has unveiled a new sticker pack which is titled “Mama Love” and it is available on Android and iOS globally.

The Mother’s Day sticker collection comes with a pack of 11 stickers which is available on WhatsApp and can be downloaded from the sticker store.

If a user wants to download it, one needs to open a chat on WhatsApp and tap on the emoji button. Then, select the sticker icon and tap on the ‘+’ button and one will be directed to the WhatsApp sticker store. The first sticker pack is the Mama Love sticker pack and then tap on the arrow button to download it.

Recently, WhatsApp had rolled out stickers for Earth Day, Ramadan and other occasions.

