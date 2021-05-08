हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
WhatsApp Stickers

WhatsApp unveils a new sticker pack for Mother's Day: Check how to download it

If a user wants to download it, one needs to open a chat on WhatsApp and tap on the emoji button. Then, select the sticker icon and tap on the ‘+’ button and one will be directed to the WhatsApp sticker store. The first sticker pack is the Mama Love sticker pack and then tap on the arrow button to download it.

WhatsApp unveils a new sticker pack for Mother&#039;s Day: Check how to download it

Ahead of Mother’s Day which will be celebrated on May 9, popular messaging platform WhatsApp has unveiled a new sticker pack which is titled “Mama Love” and it is available on Android and iOS globally.

The Mother’s Day sticker collection comes with a pack of 11 stickers which is available on WhatsApp and can be downloaded from the sticker store. 

If a user wants to download it, one needs to open a chat on WhatsApp and tap on the emoji button. Then, select the sticker icon and tap on the ‘+’ button and one will be directed to the WhatsApp sticker store. The first sticker pack is the Mama Love sticker pack and then tap on the arrow button to download it.

Recently, WhatsApp had rolled out stickers for Earth Day, Ramadan and other occasions. 

 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WhatsApp StickersMother's DayWhatsApp sticker packsWhatsApp sticker store
Next
Story

Not ready to accept privacy policy? WhatsApp will limit THESE features for accounts

Must Watch

PT7M13S

Bollywood Breaking: Watch Sonam Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao's fun