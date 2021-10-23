WhatsApp unveils in-app stickers for payments: Here’s how to use it

New Delhi: WhatsApp users have been able to share stickers with their friends and family members to express their ideas during conversations for quite some time now. According to recent reports, the firm is working on a feature that would allow customers to add customised stickers to payments made through WhatsApp Pay. WhatsApp payments in-app Stickers have finally been launched, months later.

These stickers, according to WhatsApp, are based on diverse ethnic expressions relating to money trade. WhatsApp has also teamed up with five well-known Indian female artists/illustrators to launch this new bundle of WhatsApp Payments stickers, particularly for Indian customers. “Furthermore, these sticker packs celebrate the Indian culture and the women artists behind their curation, and the community of illustrators who bring alive stories through their signature art forms,” WhatsApp said. Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 23: Petrol crosses Rs 107 in Delhi, check rates in your city

Anjali Mehta, an artist and illustrator, created the first sticker collection, titled 'Pyaar aur Payments.' Her sticker collection focuses on the sentimental value of money. It can be found here. The second sticker collection, titled 'Pay OK Please,' was created by a sketch artist and gif curator with the goal of conveying stories of positive payment experiences.

You can find it here. 'Pay Aadha or Zyaada' is the name of the third sticker pack, which was created by independent illustrator and muralist Neethi. This sticker set is a wacky perspective on what people's payment experiences can be. You can find it here. Osheen Silva, an illustrator and artist, created the fourth sticker pack, titled 'Sabse Bada Rupaiya.' It can be found here. Finally, Mumbai-based graphic designer Mira Felicia Malhotra created the 'Apna Sapna Money' sticker. You can find it here.

Here’s how to add stickers to payments on WhatsApp:

On Android

Step 1: Start a conversation with the individual to whom you wish to donate money.

Step 2: Then, on the left, hit the Payments icon.

Step 3: Fill in the amount you want to send.

Step 4: In the Add a Note message bar, tap the emoji icon.

Step 5: Then tap the icon for Pick a Sticker.

Step 6: Pick a sticker.

Step 7: Tap Next > Send Payment.

Step 8: Fill in your UPI PIN.

On iPhone

Step 1: Open a conversation with the person to whom you wish to transfer money > touch the Payments icon.

Step 2: Enter the amount of rupees you want to send.

Step 3: In the Add a Note message area, tap the Stickers symbol.

Step 4: Pick a sticker.

Step 5: After that, tap Next, and then Send Payment.

Step 6: Fill in your UPI PIN.

Live TV

#mute