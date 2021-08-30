WhatsApp unveils new Howzat and Weird is Wonderful sticker packs: Here’s how to use it

WhatsApp has come up with two new sticker packs for the chat platform titled "Howzat!" and "Weird is wonderful."

As the name suggests, Howzat! Is a sticker that is related to cricket and one can use it in sports-related conversations.

In order to bring out a new pack, choose a contact and then click anywhere in the type box. The next step is to click on the emoji icon to the left and then tap on the sticker logo at the bottom and you can easily see a "+" sign on the top far right of the box. The next step is to click on it. That will further direct you towards a new window that will then allow you to download all the stickers required. Then tap on individual stickers to preview them before downloading.

Besides Howzat!, there is a second sticker pack available which is "Weird is Wonderful.” It is a collection of bizarre animated stickers which is celebrated for an individual's quirks. "Celebrate your weird - it's what makes your chats wonderful," says the official sales pitch.

Recently, WhatsApp announced that it is set to make accepting its terms of service optional. Those users who are looking to send messages to business accounts that use cloud providers will need to review and accept the policies.

