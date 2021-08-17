WhatsApp unveils Payments Background feature in India; here's how to use it

WhatsApp had already launched its UPI-based payments platform in India and now it is rolling out an update to this feature which basically will help in making money transfers on the messaging app more personalised and interesting.

WhatsApp’s new feature is called Payments Backgrounds for its WhatsApp Payments users in India and it is aimed at delivering a personalised payments experience to users. It helps users choose a relevant background while sending money to a friend or a family member.

“With Payments Backgrounds, our effort is to bring excitement to everyday payments through WhatsApp and enable our users to express themselves if they wish, through a range of emotive themes denoting celebrations, affection, warmth or fun,” Manesh Mahatme, Director of WhatsApp Payments, said on the occasion.

“We believe that sending and receiving money is so much more than just a transaction. Often it's the stories behind the exchanges that are priceless,” he added.

Picture this, users will be able to choose from a list of seven backgrounds that can be used for sending money on birthdays, holidays and on special occasions. This feature is available on both WhatsApp’s Android and iOS-based apps.

Here’s how to use the platform:

Step 1: Click on WhatsApp and then open the chat window wherein you want to share money.

Step 2: After that tap on the Plus icon on the bottom left corner of the app and then click on Payments option.

Step 3: Enter the amount that you want to send to the contact.

Step 4: Then you will get a list of backgrounds at the bottom of the screen. Choose the background that you like and a note explaining the reason for your payment.