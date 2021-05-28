हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
WhatsApp unveils playback speeds feature for voice messages on Android, iOS, Web: Here’s how it functions

WhatsApp unveils playback speeds feature for voice messages on Android, iOS, Web: Here’s how it functions

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has initiated the process of rolling out the playback speeds feature onto its main app also.  

According to WABetaInfo, the Facebook-owned messaging app has come up with an option to play voice messages at variable speeds to its mobile apps. 

WhatsApp users will be able to listen to voice messages at three different speeds, which include normal speed, 1.5x speed, and 2x speed. Besides this, the feature has been rolled out on WhatsApp Web too.

In terms of its functioning, the voice messages will play normally but tapping on the icon will change its speed. So the first tap will make the speed by 1x, the second by 1.5x, and the third one by 2x. However, there is no such option for a slower playback speed for voice messages.

Besides that, WhatsApp has also come up with the Refugee Nation Flag in the beta version of its Android and iOS apps which aim to bring together the world to support refugees. This update is available on WhatsApp beta for iOS version 2.21.110.10 and WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.21.11.10 only.

