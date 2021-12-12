WhatsApp Update: Here’s how to edit recipients before sending media

New Delhi: WhatsApp has received a new update via the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the current version to 2.21.25.19. The app is working on the ability to edit recipients in the drawing editor before delivering your media with this release. WABetaInfo shared the information via its Twitter account, where it stated, "What's new in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.25.19? Before transmitting your material, WhatsApp is working on the option to edit recipients in the drawing editor."

Earlier in December, WABeta announced that it has discovered hidden references to a new revised layout while transmitting media. And now, owing to the 2.21.25.19 beta version, it's been discovered that editing the recipients before sending your media will be possible.

Taking and sharing a screenshot (attached below) "This is a partial screenshot, but this section contains a list of your contacts and groups, and it appears when you tap the recipient's name in the drawing editor section: so when you're editing your media in the drawing editor, you'll be able to select more people to send the media to, even if you're already in another chat," WABetaInfo explained.

This feature, however, is not available to beta testers because it is still in development, but it will be available at a later date.

A new WhatsApp security update has also been put out, according to WABetaInfo in another tweet. WhatsApp's privacy policy focuses on providing end-to-end encryption for users' chats as well as options to hide status, profile picture, and other information.

The meta-owned instant messaging service has now provided a new privacy function for its users in one such privacy-driven improvement. The new feature will prevent an unknown WhatsApp contact from seeing your last seen and online status if you have never communicated with them.

"WhatsApp is enabling new privacy measures to protect users. Unauthorized third-party apps cannot see your last seen and online status anymore," WABetaInfo tweeted.

It stated the rationale for the change and explained why it was made "Perhaps you are unaware, but there are some third-party apps available on the App Store and Google Play Store that can log the last saw and online status of selected contacts. People use these programmes to track other WhatsApp users in order to find out when they were online, but this was the only information they could obtain."

And, as part of recent modifications to protect users, WhatsApp no longer displays the last seen or online status if you have never communicated with another WhatsApp account. They can't see when you're online because those third-party apps don't have an active chat with you.

Live TV

#mute