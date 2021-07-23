हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
WhatsApp Update: THIS feature will send a warning if you don’t read messages within 14 days

The View Once feature allows users to send ephemeral messages that disappear after a user has seen them. With the help of this WhatsApp feature, users will be able to share text messages, photos and even videos. 

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has now revealed that it has started rolling out the ‘View Once’ feature to the beta users of its Android app. In order to use this feature, you have to download the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.21.14.3 on your Android smartphone. 

Picture this, the View Once feature allows users to send ephemeral messages that disappear after a user has seen them. With the help of this WhatsApp feature, users will be able to share text messages, photos and even videos. 

It is also important for users to know that if the message sent is not opened, then it won’t stay for long in the recipient’s inbox and the limitation is 14 days, after which it won’t be accessible to anyone.

WABetaInfo has now revealed that WhatsApp will notify users if a message that they received with the View Once feature has expired. The platform which updates on WhatsApp developments said that WhatsApp is giving clarity to its users about an expired View Once message by introducing a warning system.

“Photo expired. This photo has expired, please ask (sender’s name) to resend it,” users will get this in-app notification if they tap on a photo that has expired already. If it is a video, then the messaging app will send a similar message. 

This WhatsApp update is available on WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.21.15.11 for now and it will soon be available to all Android beta testers.

