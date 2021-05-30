WhatsApp update! You won’t lose access to account functionality if you do not accept new privacy policy

New Delhi: If you’re still wondering what will happen if you haven’t accepted the updated privacy policy of the messaging app, then we may have good news. In a change of hearts, WhatsApp has now said that users who haven’t accepted their policy are not going to lose any account functionality.

In an official statement, a WhatsApp spokesperson reportedly said that given recent discussions with various authorities and privacy experts, the company wants to make clear that it will not limit the functionality of how WhatsApp works for those who have not yet accepted the update. “This is the plan moving forward indefinitely,” the spokesperson was quoted by The Verge.

Earlier WhatsApp had set a May 15 deadline for accepting the new user policy. The deadline was delayed due to the backlash fueled by concerns around user privacy. The Indian government had also made it very clear that WhatsApp is unlikely to move ahead with these policies. A senior Ministry of Electronics and IT official previously said that the government is pro-actively looking at the best possible action over the new WhatsApp privacy policy.

WhatsApp had previously warned that users may lose access to some of the features offered by the messaging platform. The limited functionality meant that users will only first lose access to the chat list. And then after a few weeks, WhatsApp was likely to stop sending messages further making more restrictions.

However, since WhatsApp has now retracted from the changes to the accounts of those users who are yet to accept the policy, the firm has decided to keep notifying users about the policy.

In its official statement, WhatsApp said, “We will continue to remind users from time to time and let them accept the update, including when they choose to use relevant optional features like communicating with a business that is receiving support from Facebook.”