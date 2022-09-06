New Delhi: Be it home or office, WhatsApp has become crucial everywhere. The meta-owned instant messaging app has launched a new update a few months ago. The instant messaging platform combined the messaging and payment features so that the users will get easy access to the UPI. With this feature, users can easily send or receive money.

Users may now send money using WhatsApp in a single click without downloading any additional apps or using up all of their phone's storage. (Also Read: Will 5G services be costlier than 4G? New reports are contradicting the fact, check here)

Users of WhatsApp may send money with the same ease as sending a message through the UPI payment feature. To start a UPI payment, all you have to do is hit the " icon while talking with your contact or scan a QR code at one of the more than 20 million Indian businesses that accept QR codes. (Also Read: Want to get blue tick on Instagram? Follow THIS simple formula)

Continue reading if you haven't enabled WhatsApp UPI payments and wish to send money seamlessly, just like sending a message. The detailed instructions for configuring payments in WhatsApp's chat interface window are provided below.

A step-by-step guide to avail the benefit of the WhatsApp UPI feature:

- Open WhatsApp.

- Go to the chat of the person you want to send money.

- Click on the 'icon' of the message bar.

- Click on the 'Payment' option.

- Click on the Add your payment option.

- Select the bank in which your account is.

- Fill out the mobile number i.e. registered in your bank account.

- If your mobile number and WhatsApp number are the same, WhatsApp will automatically detect it.

- Add your appropriate details of the bank account.

- Click on the Continue option.

- Fill out the amount you have to send.

- Enter your bank account UPI PIN.

Both your payment status and the transactions you are tracking can be viewed in the chat itself.