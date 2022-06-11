New Delhi: WhatsApp is giving users in India who pay with WhatsApp Pay a total of Rs 105 in cashback. It's possible that this is WhatsApp's strategy of enticing more people to use WhatsApp Pay in the country. In India, most digital users rely on Google Pay, Phone Pe, or Paytm. The popular instant chat app is attempting to attract more Pay customers by introducing a new reward offer.

WhatsApp Pay users would receive a total payback of Rs 105 on their future transaction. For the next three payments, the messaging platform is providing a reward of Rs 35. Surprisingly, there is no cap on the amount. Read More: iPhone 14 Max: iPhone release date tipped before its launch

Users can get Rs 35 return if they submit Re 1 through WhatsApp Payment, for example. This is a "limited time deal" that is only offered to "select customers," according to the firm. Read More: Telegram Premium to launch this month: Check expected features, pricing

How to send money using WhatsApp Pay:

-Choose a contact.

-Then, near the chat box, select the payment option.

-If necessary, enter the amount as well as a message.

-After that, you'll need to add your bank account.

-Select "get started" from the drop-down menu.

-Choose your bank's name.

-Then, by clicking on verify, confirm your mobile number. Notably, your WhatsApp number and bank account registration number must be the same to use payments.

-Verify by clicking the button.

-Add your bank account after the bank has been validated. Select the Add option.

-Then select the option to Continue.

-After you've added the bank account, fill in the amount in the space provided.

-Next should be selected.

-If you have more than one bank account, choose one.

-Continue by selecting the Send Payment option.

-You'll need to double-check the UPI PIN there.

-The recipient will get the money, and your bank account will be credited with Rs 35.

As previously stated, the cashback offer is currently only available to a limited number of people.