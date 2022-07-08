New Delhi: WhatsApp continues to offer new capabilities for its users, and multi-device linking is one of the most significant additions in recent years. Even still, for the time being, the capacity to operate a WhatsApp account is restricted to PCs and tablets. You still can't use the same WhatsApp account on two different cell phones.

That may soon change, as the platform has begun testing the conversation sync capability between two handsets. This means you can use the same WhatsApp number on two separate mobile devices and all of your messages will be immediately synchronised. Read More: Musk's $44 bn Twitter deal in serious trouble: Report

According to information supplied by WABetainfo this week, this new feature is now under testing with the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.15.13. And we're sure you're excited to see Whatsapp make the option available to everyone. The statement also adds that depending on the size of the chats on the primary smartphone, the chat sync with the other phone may take some time if there are a lot of talks to be wirelessly sent across. Read More: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 8 July: Check website, steps to redeem

The sync option will be a useful tool for consumers, especially because it is learnt that WhatsApp deletes all data when switching the app to another companion device. Even this functionality has so far only been included in the beta version.

It is probable that WhatsApp has discovered a way to allow the same WhatsApp number to run on numerous phones and even sync all talks between the devices.

Furthermore, WhatsApp is now allowing a broader range of Android users to move their chats to an iOS device. The platform introduced the function a few weeks ago, and its wider distribution means it is now operational. It is safe to say that 2022 has been a busy year for the Meta-owned messaging network, and new additions indicate that the app's popularity is growing.