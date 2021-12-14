WhatsApp Users Alert! THIS KBC scam may steal your money

New Delhi: A message is being sent to a small number of WhatsApp users in India, claiming a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh from the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). The registered number has been chosen in the "KBC Sim Card Lucky Draw Compitation 2021," according to the WhatsApp message. Users must click on a link that directs them to the "KBC Office" in order to receive the cash reward. A similar statement that went viral earlier this year was declared "false" by the administration. Similarly, the Cyber Crime Unit of the Delhi Police issued a detailed blog post outlining what to look for and how to file a report.

The latest WhatsApp message differs slightly from the one that went popular in September and November of 2021. A picture file of KBC host and actor Amitabh Bachchan and Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani was included in the previous rendition. The so-called "KBC Office" contact information in the two mails is likewise different. The complete message that WhatsApp users may receive is as follows:

“HELLO

Namashkar!

I am vijay Kumar from KBC Koun Banega Carorepati mumbai!

Congratulation,

Your wahtsapp Number Selected in KBC Sim Card Lucky Draw Compitation 2021!

You have won 25,00,000 Lacs KBC Cash Prize.

Apka WAHTSAPP Number KBC All india Sim Card Lucky Draw Compitation Main Winner Bangaya hai!

25,000,00 Lacs KBC Cash Prize Ka!

Please Contact Now KBC Office WhatsApp No: https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=917011789860

KBC Manger:Mr rana prtabh singh

is Online And get your KBC Prize Money information!

Your Lottery No.0099

Your KBC File No:BT12

Dear winner please only call to WhatsApp!

Ap abi apne WhatsApp Number se KBC Office Me Whatsapp Call karein! https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=917011789860

Thank"

According to the Delhi Police's Cyber Cell, in such cyber instances, fraudsters send WhatsApp messages to naïve victims from unknown numbers (the majority of which start with +92, Pakistan's ISD Code). The message we received, however, came from a phone number in India with the ISD code (+91).

"Once the victim deposits that money," the Cyber cell continues, "they begin asking for more money under various pretexts." The con artists insist on interacting exclusively over WhatsApp. They get the victim to deposit money in multiple bank accounts, and the scam continues for weeks or even months, depending on how long they can persuade the victim to contribute money. After a while, they begin informing the victim that the lottery prize has been increased to Rs. 45 lakhs, then Rs. 75 lakhs, and so on, in order to keep the victim engaged and interested. Finally, when the victim becomes adamant about receiving the money or refuses to pay more, they stop phoning him/her and delete the WhatsApp numbers used in the fraud."

The police agency asserts unequivocally that messages touting financial awards are mostly false and feature several grammatical faults. "There is something fishy about the whole thing," she says if a caller insists on sharing personal information. If users receive this message, they must snap a screenshot and share it with police officials in their area.

