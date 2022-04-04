WhatsApp Users Alert! You can now send limited forwarded messages, here’s why

New Delhi: WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app, is always adding new features and improvements to make the platform more functional and secure for its users. The corporation is now imposing a new restriction on message forwarding. Users on Android and iOS will not be able to forward a message to several groups. WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo noticed the latest change on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS. The portal also released screenshots of the feature, which show a warning that appears when users attempt to forward a message to multiple group chats.

The new feature has been discovered in WhatsApp beta versions 2.22.7.2 for Android and 22.7.0.76 for iOS. According to WABetaInfo's screenshots, after a message has been designated as forwarded, it can no longer be forwarded to more than one group. If a user attempts to forward a message that has already been forwarded to another group, they will receive an alert that states, "Forwarded messages can only be sent to one group chat." This is the most recent restriction on WhatsApp message forwarding, which has already been connected to the propagation of misinformation in India and overseas.

According to the WABetaInfo report, the new single group forward limitation has previously been rolled out to certain Android beta testers, but it is now being extended to more beta testers, as well as the WhatsApp beta for iOS.

WhatsApp limited the number of persons a user could forward a message to just five in 2018. This initiative began in India and was expanded globally in January 2019.

This comes just a few days after WhatsApp updated its Android app to include new voice messaging features. Draft preview, the ability to pause/resume the message, and out of chat playback, which is another moniker for the global voice note player, are the six new capabilities added to WhatsApp voice notes. WhatsApp is also adding resume playback for voice notes, as well as waveform visualisations.

Live TV

#mute