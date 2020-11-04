हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Whatsapp

WhatsApp users can now bulk delete files, videos in a jiffy –Check how the new feature works

WhatsApp users will also see a preview of media before selecting one or multiple items to delete.

WhatsApp users can now bulk delete files, videos in a jiffy –Check how the new feature works

New Delhi: WhatsApp is rolling out an improved storage management tool to make it more useful for users to easily identify, review and bulk delete content that may be filling their phone.

"We now offer easy cleanup suggestions by bucketing both large files and media that has been forwarded many times, sorting files by size in descending order, and providing a way to preview files before deleting them," WhatsApp said on Tuesday.

Users will also see a preview of media before selecting one or multiple items to delete.

The Facebook-owned instant messaging platform said that the new storage management tools are rolling out to users worldwide this week.

When available, users can navigate to the new tool by going to "Settings", then "Storage and data" and then "Manage storage".

On the company's third quarter earnings call last week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that roughly 100 billion messages are exchanged every day on WhatsApp.

Facebook is working on a long-term infrastructure project to let people message across its family of apps.

Whatsappwhatsapp videoWhatsApp India
