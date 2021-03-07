हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Whatsapp

WhatsApp video and audio calls on desktop to remain connected if phone gets disconnected

As per the new tweet from WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp desktop app will not “interrupt” your current call if your phone disconnects from the internet when you are already talking about the service. Multi-device functionality will also bring the ability to initiate calls and message conversations on WhatsApp Desktop, without an active internet connection on your phone.

WhatsApp video and audio calls on desktop to remain connected if phone gets disconnected

You must have heard of WhatsApp Web when you want to use the messaging platform on a laptop or desktop. Now, WhatsApp is coming up with a new feature that will not disturb your current call even if the internet goes off.

As per the new tweet from WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp desktop app will not “interrupt” your current call if your phone disconnects from the internet when you are already talking about the service. It is not clear whether it is already available - the call disconnected when we “lost” connectivity on our phones during a quick test.

Multi-device functionality will also bring the ability to initiate calls and message conversations on WhatsApp Desktop, without an active internet connection on your phone, WABetaInfo said in the same tweet. 

With this, it means that the iOS and Android apps will most likely work independently of each other and the desktop app, like on rival apps made by Signal and Viber.

