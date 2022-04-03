WhatsApp 'View Once' feature to be available for Windows users: Details here

New Delhi: On Windows, WhatsApp is testing a new 'View Once' functionality that allows users to access photographs and videos that only need to be seen once. It was discovered in a WhatsApp Universal Windows Platform (UWP) beta version that is currently being used for testing purposes. Separately, WhatsApp has begun testing a new pop-up menu for phone numbers received in messages, which allows you to select whether to dial the number or add it to your contacts by pressing on it in chat.

WhatsApp for Windows beta 2.2212.2.0 has been released for early testers to see shared photographs and videos using the 'View Once' function, according to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo. The beta version, however, does not allow you to send multimedia information that can only be seen once.

The 'View Once' option was made available to Android and iPhone users last year. It allows users to make photographs and videos they post on WhatsApp vanish once the recipient has viewed them. The recipient, on the other hand, can take screenshots or record the screen on their devices to keep the photographs and videos given with the function.

WhatsApp for Android beta 2.22.8.11 was published with the popup menu that appears when you press on an available phone number in chat, along with the beta version for Windows beta testers. It gives you the option of instantly dialling the number using the default app or adding it to your contact list.

If the phone number is already active on WhatsApp, the menu allows users to speak with their contacts immediately. The new popup menu is being rolled out to some beta testers, according to WABetaInfo. A screenshot of the encounter was also uploaded on the website. However, no specific date has been set for when the feature would be offered to regular users.

The new popup menu is being rolled out to some beta testers, according to WABetaInfo. A screenshot of the encounter was also uploaded on the website. However, no specific date has been set for when the feature would be offered to regular users. WhatsApp addressed an issue that caused the chat button to appear erroneously in the list of chats, according to WABetaInfo. WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.22.8.10 includes it.

A green dot appears in WhatsApp settings in the beta version to alert testers to the India Terms of Service update reminder verification. The upgrade is part of WhatsApp's and other social media companies' requirements under new IT regulations in the country.

Live TV

#mute