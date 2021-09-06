हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
whatsapp features

WhatsApp will get a new design: Here’s what the leak says

WhatsApp message reactions feature will let users react to a specific text in a conversation with an emoji.

WhatsApp will get a new design: Here’s what the leak says

Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is working on message reactions and a leak shows a screenshot of this feature and how it is going to look in the stable version.

WhatsApp message reactions feature will let users react to a specific text in a conversation with an emoji. According to the screenshot, users can use any emoji for reactions. In addition to that, WhatsApp is working on a redesign too and this UI change is already there for Android beta users.

According to WABetaInfo which shared a few screenshots, it showed that when someone reacts to a particular message, the reaction emoji will pop up below the chat bubble in a small dialogue box. Therefore, everyone in the chats sees who reacted to a specific message. One can also react with an emoji of their choice. This emoji reaction screenshot was taken from WhatsApp for iOS.

The leak further revealed that the new redesign will come up with more rounded chat bubbles and a new green colour. These changes can easily be seen in the latest Android beta. The WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.13.2 consists of these changes.

Besides that, WhatsApp is also working on the new WhatsApp archive feature for desktop users on multi-device support. This feature will not only automatically unarchive users' archived chats after the arrival of new messages. Currently, it is available on the app and WhatsApp Web and Desktop users. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
whatsapp featuresWhatsappWhatsApp message reactionsWhatsapp users
Next
Story

Realme Pad tablet to launch on September 9: Check design, price, features and more

Must Watch

PT13M57S

Taliban: Pakistan should not interfere in Afghanistan, angry over Baradar's meeting with ISI Chief