WhatsApp will soon let you change the playback speed of voice messages with THESE 3 options

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is going to offer three-speed options to users for playing their voice messages. It has shared screenshots that show that once released, users will be able to play voice messages at 1.0x, 1.5x, and 2.0x speeds. This feature’s user interface is very convenient and can be easily used.

WhatsApp will soon let you change the playback speed of voice messages with THESE 3 options

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp is planning to come up with several new features this year which include working multi-device support, support for Chat Thread and Instagram Reels among others. Besides that, the Facebook-owned platform is also working on a feature that will help users in changing the playback speed of voice messages.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is going to offer three-speed options to users for playing their voice messages. It has shared screenshots that show that once released, users will be able to play voice messages at 1.0x, 1.5x, and 2.0x speeds.

This feature’s user interface is very convenient and can be easily used. With this feature, users can adjust the playback speed of the voice message by tapping the speed label on the voice messages. The messaging app is said to support lower playback speeds, however, they won’t be released to the public.

Currently, this feature is under development and it will be available in the company’s iOS and Android-based beta apps in the coming weeks.

