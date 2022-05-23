WhatsApp will stop working on THESE iPhones from October 24: Full list here

New Delhi: From October 24, WhatsApp is said to stop working on certain iPhone models. The messaging company is yet to confirm the report, but as the service shutdown date approaches, it is expected that WhatsApp will do so.

According to a new report from WABetaInfo, Apple is notifying some iPhone customers that WhatsApp support is ending. iPhones running iOS 10 and iOS 11 will be unable to use the texting service. So, if your iPhone is operating on outdated software, upgrade it right away or risk being affected.

While this may appear to be alarming news, iPhone users need not be concerned. Because iOS 10 and iOS 11 are outdated software, most recent iPhone devices will receive an update to the latest software. The only two models that will be affected by WhatsApp's adjustment are:

- iPhone 5

- iPhone 5c

If you have an iPhone, first make sure that the software on your phone is up to date. Simply go to the Settings menu > About > Software update to see if your iPhone is running the latest software.

The iOS 15 software should run on the majority of new iPhones. The Cupertino-based tech company is expected to introduce iOS upgrade, which will run the next-generation iPhone named the iPhone 14 series, during its WWDC 2022 event next month.

Although WhatsApp plans to discontinue support for a select iPhone models, this is unlikely to affect many users. This is because support for very old iPhone models, which are likely to be used by a small number of users at this time, will be discontinued.

It is a good idea to update your iPhone to the most recent software version in order to continue using WhatsApp without interruption and to receive the most recent security patch and features. Before updating your iPhone, make sure it's connected to a solid WiFi network and that all of your personal and professional information is backed up.