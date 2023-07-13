trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2634987
NewsTechnology
WHATSAPP NEW FEATURE

WhatsApp Working On Animated Avatar Feature For Android Beta

This will help improve the users' interactions. "The animated avatars will bring more life and personality to stickers, allowing for a more expressive communication experience," the report said. 

Last Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 06:19 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

WhatsApp Working On Animated Avatar Feature For Android Beta File Photo

New Delhi: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on an animated avatar feature for Android beta. According to WABetaInfo, the platform has worked on adding an enhanced version of the avatar pack by introducing animated avatars. 

This will help improve the users' interactions. "The animated avatars will bring more life and personality to stickers, allowing for a more expressive communication experience," the report said. 

Animated avatars are currently under development, and are expected to roll out in a future update of the app. Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a feature on Android beta, which allows users to send high-quality videos. 

cre Trending Stories

While this feature preserves video dimensions, minor compression will still be applied to the video, thus sending videos in their original quality is not possible. 

The default option will always be 'Standard quality' for all videos, therefore, users have to select the high-quality option every time they want to send a video with better quality. 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded