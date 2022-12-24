topStoriesenglish
WhatsApp working on feature to let users report status updates; Here's all you need to know

Last Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 08:45 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Users will report status updates on the desktop beta soon.
  • This feature does not break end-to-end encryption.
  • Nobody, not even WhatsApp and Meta, can see the content of users' messages.

New Delhi: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will provide users the ability to report status updates on desktop beta. The new feature will allow users to report a status update right within a new menu in the status section, reports WABetaInfo.

If users see any suspicious status update that might violate the Terms of Service, they will be able to report it to the moderation team with the new option. Same as the reporting messages, the status update will be forwarded to the company for moderation reasons so they can see if there is a violation. (Also Read: BUMPER RETURN business idea! Post Office offering scheme to earn upto Rs 80,000/month by just investing Rs 5000 once)

However, this feature does not break end-to-end encryption. Nobody, not even WhatsApp and Meta, can see the content of users' messages and listen to their private calls, but it is important for the company to bring a report option to keep the platform and users safe. (Also Read: Lost your android phone or it is being stolen? Samsung-iPhone-like app Google's Find My Device will help in discovering locations offline)

The ability to report status updates is under development and will be released in a future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta, the report said. Meanwhile, last month, the messaging platform rolled out a new feature to some beta testers that allows users to see profile photos within group chats on a desktop.

