Why Did Elon Musk Replace Twitter's Blue Bird Logo With ‘Doge’ Meme? Here's What He Said

New Delhi: Elon Musk's tweet about changing Twitter's logo makes a surprise step on Tuesday. Musk changed the recognisable blue bird of Twitter's logo to a parody of the cryptocurrency. On the Web version, the top-left portion of the Twitter feed home screen has a Doge meme. This is the most recent modification since Mr. Musk purchased the microblogging service for $44 billion in November of last year.

He had previously posted that starting in April, Twitter would exclusively recommend paid accounts' material in the For You stream, which users see right away after opening the app. (Also Read: OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite To Launch Today: Check When, Where, How To Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, And Other Details)

There have been a lot of comments on Twitter over the "Dog" meme used as a logo. (Also Read: Apple iPhone 14 Available At Lowest Ever Price! Here's How To Get In Just Rs 34,999 On Flipkart)

Doge is the new Twitter logo thanks to Elon Musk. Is Twitter enjoyable on Tuesday?" a user questioned. On Twitter, there is always some attention-seeking bullshit going on. Who cares if it's a bird or a doge?" a different person remarked.

Mr. Musk backs Dogecoin, a mock cryptocurrency launched in 2013. He emphasised that SpaceX will soon follow Tesla in accepting Dogecoin as payment for goods. According to Bloomberg, Dogecoin surged by about 30% after its image unexpectedly surfaced in the website interface.

As more users began to wonder why the logo had changed, Mr. Musk issued two tweets offering a lighthearted interpretation of his decision.

One of his tweets depicts the "Doge" meme's face driving a car as a police officer purportedly examines a licence bearing the "old" blue bird emblem.

"That's an old photo," Doge informs the officer. Then, in a subsequent tweet, Mr. Musk published a screenshot of an exchange with a user in which the user requested that he "purchase" Twitter and replace the bird-shaped emblem with a dogecoin. " It was finished "as promised," he claimed in the tweet.

Reuters reported that Mr. Musk is facing a $258 billion lawsuit alleging that she conducted a pyramid scheme to fund dogecoin suit a few days before the meme appeared on Twitter. Vox, in the meantime, highlighted this pertinent piece of news that users are pointing to.