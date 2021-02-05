Will FAU-G make noise globally? Android released, no update on iOS

FAU-G aka Fearless and United Guards which was launched on January 26 has received a mixed response from gaming enthusiasts in India. Now, it has been released globally with the developers of the game announcing via Twitter that it will be available for download from the Google Play Store worldwide.

The game is developed by Bengaluru based nCORE Games headed by Dayanidhi MG and has Vishal Gondal as its investor and advisor. The launch of FAU-G comes in the aftermath of the ban on Chinese apps which included the likes of PUBG and other apps. Tencent owned PUBG was banned in September last year as part of the government's strikes on apps and games on Chinese origin.

The reviews of the game have not been up to the mark as a lot of gamers have poorly described the game's features, graphics, and other specifications. Currently, FAUG has a rating of 3.3 stars on the Google Play Store and it seems like the game is seeing a continuous slide in rating, considering the hype it created after the announcement of its launch.

Also, the game is only downloaded by Android users and there is no information on how iOS users will be able to download it. There is no clarity on the FAU-G’s iOS release.

Seen as an alternative to PUBG Mobile which the government banned on September 2 and it has been pulled out from both Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India following the directive from the Indian government.

It is highly unlikely how the game is going to perform globally, considering the ratings going down coupled with bad reviews of FAU-G.