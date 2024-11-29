Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2825902https://zeenews.india.com/technology/will-jio-vi-airtel-bsnl-users-not-receive-otps-after-november-30-as-trai-deadline-kicks-in-from-december-1-regulator-clarifies-2825902.html
NewsTechnology
TRAI

Will Jio, Vi, Airtel, BSNL Users Not Receive OTPs After November 30 As TRAI Deadline Kicks In From December 1? Regulator Clarifies

As the message traceablility deadline by TRAI kicks in from December 1, will Jio, Vi, Airtel, BSNL stop getting  OTPs from tomorrow? Regulator Clarifies

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2024, 10:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Will Jio, Vi, Airtel, BSNL Users Not Receive OTPs After November 30 As TRAI Deadline Kicks In From December 1? Regulator Clarifies

New Delhi: A section of the media had reported that telecom subscribers of Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, BSNL, Airtel may stop receiving OTPs or get delayed OTPs after November 30 because of the TRAI deadline on message traceability that kicks in from December 1.

Responding to news reports, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has said that the news is not correct. In its official X (formerly Twtter) handle, the regulator has said, "This is factually incorrect. TRAI has mandated the Access Providers to ensure message traceability. It will not delay delivery of any message. "

On August 20, TRAI had issued directives to access providers to curb misuse, fraud through messaging. Among the directives was regulation on curb dubious OTPs for which TRAI had asked telecom companies to provide message traceability. TRAI had mandated that the trail of all messages from senders to recipients must be traceable, the deadline of which was set for November 30, 2024. Any message with an undefined or mismatched telemarketer chain will be rejected.

TRAI had also mandated all access service providers to migrate telemarketing calls starting with 140 series to the online DLT platform by September 30, 2024, for better monitoring and control.

Effective September 1, 2024, all access service providers are prohibited from transmitting messages containing URLs, APKs, OTT links, or call-back numbers that are not whitelisted by the senders.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Eknath Shinde Steps Back, BJP to Decide CM
DNA Video
DNA: Where Is Bushra Bibi Amidst Pakistan’s Chaos?
DNA Video
DNA: Chhattisgarh Couple Promotes Helmet Safety at Wedding, Video Goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: IIT Kanpur Develops ‘Invisible’ Shield for Indian Army!
DNA Video
DNA: AIMPLB's 'provocative plan' on Waqf leaked!
DNA Video
DNA: Sambhal riots- shocking revelations in police FIR
DNA Video
DNA: Violence Erupts in Bangladesh After ISKCON Monk Chinmoy Das’ Arrest
DNA Video
DNA: Anmol Bishnoi Seeks Asylum in the U.S.
DNA Video
DNA: Adani Case - Corruption Allegations Rock Indian Markets
DNA Video
DNA: Were Muslims Stopped from Voting in UP By-Elections?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK