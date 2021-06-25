Windows 11 operating system: Here’s how to download, upgrade options and other details

After weeks of leaks and hype, tech giant Microsoft has officially announced the next version of its desktop operating system (OS) -- Windows 11.

The new OS will be a free upgrade for Windows 10 users and will start rolling out "this holiday".

New in Windows 11, the company is introducing Snap Layouts, Snap Groups and Desktops to provide an even more powerful way to multitask and stay on top.

These are new features designed to help users organise their windows and optimise their screen real estate.

Windows 11 rollout

Microsoft has revealed that Windows 11 will be available to download during the holiday season this year which means in November. The rollout will happen in 2022 and there will be ample time for people to upgrade the platform.

Windows 11 price

Windows 11 will be made available as a free upgrade to Windows 10 customers which basically means that if you have a Windows 10 copy on your computer, you will be able to download Windows 11 without spending any extra bucks. For fresh installations, Windows 11 may cost you.

Windows 11 upgrade process

After the installation of Windows 11, go to Settings on your PC or laptop that runs Windows 10. Then navigate to Update & Security, and click on Windows Update. Then Check for Updates by clicking on this button. If available, you will see the update that says Feature update to Windows 11.

Live TV

#mute