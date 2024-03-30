Woman Falls Victim To Online Job Scam; Loses Rs 4.63 Lakh In Part-Time Job Offer

New Delhi: Part-time jobs can be a valuable source of income for many individuals, providing flexibility and supplementary earnings. However, in the digital age there's a lurking danger that these opportunities can inadvertently lead individuals down the path of online fraud.

In a similar case of online fraud, a 34-year-old resident of Vadavalli fell victim to a scam, losing 4.63 lakh rupees to a fraudster who promised her a part-time job. Preethi, aged 34 and the daughter of Veeraiah from Vadavalli received a call via Telegram on November 21, 2023 from an unknown individual offering her a part-time job opportunity.

Initially, she was requested to write reviews on Google for companies assigned by the caller. Subsequently, the caller enticed Preethi to invest money and promised her high returns on the investment.

Preethi unfortunately got caught in the scheme and transferred 4.46 lakh through multiple transactions to the stranger's account. When she asked for her investment returns, the stranger insisted she invest more money.

Understanding she was being deceived, Preethi reported the incident to the city cybercrime police on Wednesday. The police have filed a case against the online fraudster under sections 420 of the Indian Penal Code and 66 D of the Information Technology Act, and they are currently investigating the matter further.