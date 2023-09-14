trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2662288
NewsTechnology
AIRPOD

Woman 'Gulps Down' Apple AirPod Thinking It Is A Vitamin Tablet--Here's What Happened Next

Tanna Barker is going viral after admitting in a TikTok video that she swallowed one of her AirPods, reports Android Authority.

Last Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 03:32 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Woman 'Gulps Down' Apple AirPod Thinking It Is A Vitamin Tablet--Here's What Happened Next

San Francisco: A woman in the US accidentally gulped down one of her Apple Airpods thinking of it as a vitamin, a report has claimed.

Tanna Barker is going viral after admitting in a TikTok video that she swallowed one of her AirPods, reports Android Authority.


In the video, she explained that she was out for a walk with a friend and having a conversation and during that she took one of the earbuds out of her ear to hear more clearly. 

Barker then decided to take her vitamins and popped the AirPod in her mouth. After that she realised that the vitamins were still in her hand.

“Halfway through my walk, I decided to take my vitamins, so I put my vitamins in, took a drink, and I was like, man, those are stuck,” Barker was quoted as saying.

“So I guzzled my water, kept on going, said bye to Kathleen, and went to go get my AirPods. And my pills were in my hand. I swallowed my AirPods," she added.

According to the report, she seems to be doing well, even taking moments to laugh at herself about the whole situation. 

Baker mentioned that she immediately called doctors and friends for advice and they all told her the same thing -- to let it pass naturally, the report said.

Back in 2021, another US woman also swallowed an AirPod, thinking it was a vitamin. 

She was surprised to discover that it still worked after recording a voice note and capturing her stomach sound.

Last year, a celebrity from the UK also gulped down her AirPod with her vitamins. However, she threw it up instead of letting it pass naturally.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train