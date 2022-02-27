Wordle answer for today, February 27: Check puzzle 253 hints, solution

New Delhi: If you’re struggling to find the right answer for today’s (February 27) Wordle, but don’t want to break your streak, you have come to the right place, even if it means slight cheating with the game rules.

Wordle 253 for February 27 appears to be a slightly tricky one. At first, gamers are guessing all sorts of words that could be far away from the right one. But if you get a few words right, you should be able to guess the word for Wordle 253.

However, if you’re still struggling to find the right word and are left with only a few chances, it’s okay to take some hints or even check the solution beforehand, probably because you don’t want to end the streak at whatever cost.

For the unversed, Wordle is a popular word game that gained popularity a few months ago. With the game gaining traction, the New York Times bought it from its owner for an undisclosed amount.

However, the game is still free to play, and more than 5 million players globally enjoy finding the right word on daily basis. Of course, not many are always right, and a few take World hints or even check World solutions to keep their streak up and running.



So, if you are also stuck with today’s puzzle and need to check the hints or solutions, here’s is all you need to know:

Wordle 253 Hints for today, February 27:

1. The word begins with C.

2. The word includes just only one vowel.

3. The word rhymes with an insect.

4. Big Hint: The word's one of the synonyms is shout.

Wordle answer for today, February 27:

Well, if you still can't find the answer for today's Wordle Puzzle, we're finally going to reveal it so that you could continue with your run. Here's the answer for today's Wordle puzzle – CHANT.

