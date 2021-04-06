Worried about Facebook data leak? Here’s how to safely download it

Facebook has always been in the news, sadly for all the wrong reasons these days. Recently, more than 500 million people’s data was leaked and that initiated the debate of data privacy which is much needed for now.

This also sparks a narrative on whether people should give their personal information on these social media websites or not.

However, what’s done cannot be changed but it is only advisable to be more careful with the personal data revealed on social media platforms like Facebook which has been in controversy since its Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Here are the steps that you can follow to download Facebook data and then delete your account if you want to.

Step 1: Click the downward facing arrow on the top right corner of your desktop.

Step 2: Choose Settings & privacy, then click Settings.

Step 3: Click Your Facebook information in the left column.

Step 4: Next to Download your information, click View.

Step 5: Click the boxes on the right-hand side of Facebook to add or remove categories of data.

Step 6: Select other options such as the format of your download request, the quality of photos, videos and other media and a specific date range of information.

