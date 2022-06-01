हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Elon Musk

‘Would be shocked if I am not being spied on,’ says Elon Musk

On the micro-blogging site Twitter, Musk posted a picture, which reads "Does anyone else feel like they are being watched?".

‘Would be shocked if I am not being spied on,’ says Elon Musk
File Photo

San Francisco- Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday emphasised that he would be shocked if he comes to know that he is 'not' being spied on. On the micro-blogging site Twitter, Musk posted a picture, which reads "Does anyone else feel like they are being watched?". While replying to that, a user wrote "you are 24/7 on all your devices and online services, including your own Starlink. In your case it is not just mass surveillance. You are a priority target". "I would be shocked if I am not being spied on haha. My only ask is that anyone spying on me please not affect call quality too much or I cannot hear what is being said!" Musk said in a reply to the user.

Recently, the Tesla CEO shared some motivational thoughts on Twitter. Musk reminded people that every day is a fresh start, and that one can always choose to be happy.

"Tomorrow will be the first sunrise of the rest of ur life, make it what u want," Musk wrote on the micro-blogging platform. "And remember that happiness is a choice," he added.

Earlier, Musk shared a snarky cartoon of himself as a rescuer of a blue bird, Twitter's official mascot with his 95.7 million followers.

