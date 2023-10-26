X Rolls Out Support For Audio And Video Calls --Know How To Enable It
The new feature allows audio and video calls from people in your address book, people you follow, verified users, or all of the three options.
New Delhi: Elon Musk-owned X Corp (formerly Twitter) has started to roll out support for audio and video calls. Several X users received a notification while opening the social media app that reads: “Audio and video calls are here!”
"We’re releasing a new way of communicating on X, Audio and Video Calling. Audio and Video calling is now available on iOS and will soon be available on Android," said X helpcentre.
"Early version of video and audio calling on X," posted Musk. X teased users with a cryptic post saying “ready for it...?” before the new feature started appearing.
Here IS How to make an audio or video call on iOS
- Tap the envelope icon. You’ll be directed to your messages.
- Tap on an existing DM conversation or start a new conversation.
- Tap on the phone icon, from there you can:
- Tap Audio call to start an audio call
- Tap Video call to start a video call
The account that you call will receive a notification that you’re calling them and if they don’t pick up they’ll get a notification that they missed a call.
