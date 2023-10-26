X Rolls Out Support For Audio And Video Calls --Know How To Enable It

New Delhi: Elon Musk-owned X Corp (formerly Twitter) has started to roll out support for audio and video calls. Several X users received a notification while opening the social media app that reads: “Audio and video calls are here!”

"We’re releasing a new way of communicating on X, Audio and Video Calling. Audio and Video calling is now available on iOS and will soon be available on Android," said X helpcentre.

"Early version of video and audio calling on X," posted Musk. X teased users with a cryptic post saying “ready for it...?” before the new feature started appearing.

Here IS How to make an audio or video call on iOS

- Tap the envelope icon. You’ll be directed to your messages.

- Tap on an existing DM conversation or start a new conversation.

- Tap on the phone icon, from there you can:

- Tap Audio call to start an audio call

- Tap Video call to start a video call

The account that you call will receive a notification that you’re calling them and if they don’t pick up they’ll get a notification that they missed a call.