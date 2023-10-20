X To Introduce Two New Subscription Plans For Premium Soon, One With No Ads

New Delhi: Elon Musk recently shared that X is getting ready to introduce two new subscription options. One of them will be less expensive and offer all the features, but it will include ads. The other one will cost more but won't have any ads.

Users will have many options to choose between a bouquet of premium depending upon their requirements and needs. The current monthly subscription plans that are available to users is X Premium which costs about Rs 600 monthly for web and Rs 900 for Android/Web.

The move comes amid when X has brought a new program in two countries called ‘Not a Bot’ in which it will charge $1 annual fee to all new unverified users so that the platform remain free of manipulation, spam and bot activity. The program testing has been initiated in New Zealand and the Philippines.

Two new tiers of X Premium subscriptions launching soon.



One is lower cost with all features, but no reduction in ads, and the other is more expensive, but has no ads. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2023

Since the takeover of Twitter last year, Elon Musk has rebranded the microblogging site to make it a superapp. It has expanded the Twitter Blue, which was a monthly subscription plan to enjoy premium benefits on the app, to X premium. New features are only available to premium users.