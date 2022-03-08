Xiaomi 12 series to launch in India on THIS date: Check expected features and more

New Delhi: The Xiaomi 12 series recently received an official global release date. The Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro were released in China in December of last year and are now available to the rest of the world.

The global debut of the Xiaomi 12 series is scheduled on March 15 at 20:00 GMT+8 or 05:30 pm IST. The event will be livestreamed on the company's official website and other media outlets.

The Xiaomi 12 series launch date in India has yet to be disclosed. We already know the specifications of the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro because they were announced in China. According to a recent rumour, the Xiaomi 12 will cost €899 (about Rs 75,450) in Europe, while the Xiaomi 12 Pro will cost €1,099 (approximately Rs 75,450). (roughly Rs 92,200).

Xiaomi 12 Specifications

Under the hood of the Xiaomi 12, there is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The Xiaomi 12 display features a 6.28-inch AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The 12-bit display is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus and features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Xiaomi 12 camera module has a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor with OIS, a 13MP ultrawide camera with a 123-degree field of view, and a 5MP tele-macro camera on the back. A 32MP front camera is available for selfies. The phone has a 4500 mAh battery and supports 67W rapid charging. It also has 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging capabilities.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and a 4,600 mAh battery. The phone supports 120W rapid charging as well as 50W wireless charging. The display of the gadget is a 6.73-inch 2K+ E5 AMOLED. It is an LTPO panel that allows the display to refresh at rates ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz.

The display is also HDR10+ and Dolby Vision certified. On the back, it has a triple-camera configuration with a 50MP 1/1.28-inch Sony IMX707 primary camera sensor. A 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and a 50MP ultrawide camera sensor are also available. The phone sports a front-facing camera with a resolution of 32MP.

