Xiaomi launches Mi Reader Pro in China; check price and specifications

New Delhi: Chinese tech-giant Xiaomi has been launched its latest product, Xiaomi Mi Reader Pro in China on Tuesday (December 15).

The company launched Mi Reader last year. This will be an upgraded version of Xiaomi Mi Reader. This device will come with an e-link display, which will be quite ideal for reading.

The company claims that its use will put less emphasis on the eyes than phones and tablets.

Xiaomi Mi Reader Pro will get a 7.8-inch display, which will come with high pixel density. Its lighting and color options can be set accordingly.

Mi Reader Pro will support multiple files.

It offers 1872 x 1404 pixels screen resolution and 300PPI pixel density. The device offers 24 different levels of screen adjustment, from cool to warm light. Further, there’s support for several library import methods, including Baidu Netdisk, WLAN Transfer, etc.

Xiaomi Mi Reader Pro is powered by a quad-core high-performance and low-power consumption processor. It has built-in hardware EPDC controller for smoother page turn operation. The company also adds that users can quickly find what they are looking for by typing and through voice commands.

Mi Reader Pro's 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variants are priced at CNY 1,099 (about Rs. 12,400). This device will come in single black color option.

Customers will be able to buy it from Xiaomi's crowd funding platform Youpin. However, the details have not been shared by the company as to when Mi Reader Pro will be available for sale in the global market.

Xiaomi Mi Reader Pro will compete with industry leader Amazon's Kindle ebook reader.

