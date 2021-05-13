Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 10S with 6.43-inch AMOLED display, check prices, features and more

New Delhi: After launching Redmi Note 10S in global markets in March, Xiaomi has finally launched the smartphone in India on Thursday (May, 13). Alongside the smartphone, Xiaomi has also launched the Redmi Watch that was first launched in China last year.

Features of Redmi Note 10S

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S is powered with the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC chipset, Mail-G76 MC4 GPU. The two variants of the smartphone differ in RAM and storage capacity. While the cheaper one has 64GB of storage and 6 GB of RAM, the latter one has 128 GB of space and 8 GB of RAM.

The smartphone runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. The 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display offering a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels, with 100 nits peak brightness, 4,500,000:1 contrast ratio, SGS low blue light certification, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Coming to the camera specifications of the Redmi Note 10S, the quad rear setup includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens. The 8-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens help you click picture-perfect photos. In the front, the Redmi Note 10S is equipped with a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture in a centrally located hole-punch cutout.

The 5000mAh battery ensures that Redmi Note 10S ensures a decent battery life. The 33W provided in the box comes with fast charging support. The Redmi Note 10S weighs 178.8 grams and is IP53-certified for dust- and water resistance.

Redmi Note 10S price

Xiaomi is retailing the Redmi Note 10S at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB storage variant is available at Rs 15,999. The smartphone is available in three colour options: Deep Sea Blue, Frost White, and Shadow Black.

Availability of Redmi Note 10S

You can buy Redmi Note 10S from May 18. Xiaomi is retailing the smartphone through Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and retail stores.