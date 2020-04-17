Xiaomi launches robot vacuum cleaner in India for Rs 17,999

New Delhi: Xiaomi on Friday launched a new robot vacuum cleaner `Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P` in the Indian market at Rs 17,999. The company will start shipping the robot vacuum cleaner from September 15 and will be also offering no-cost EMI for as low as Rs 2,999 per month.

"Our latest offering, Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P is the perfect home assistance tool that features a 2-in-1 sweeping and mopping function allowing the robot to perform a dry and wet clean in one go," Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India said in a statement.

It is equipped with 12 different multi-directional sensors and a dedicated Laser Distance Sensor (LDS) navigation system that can scan complex environments accurately and avoid obstacles during the cleaning process.

Featuring the latest Laser Distance Sensor (LDS), Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P can scan its surroundings in 360 degrees with an 8-meter range up to six times per second.

It supports two kinds of cleaning modes? sweeping and mopping mode and Sweeping only mode.

The sweeping and mopping mode and the sweeping only mode use the 2-in-1 tank and a 550 ml large dust box (included with the product box), respectively.

The robot can simulate manual cleaning with dual-direction repeated wiping to provide a thorough and deep clean.

It comes with an electronically controlled pump and it comes with 3 gears of water dispensing modes and water clogging prevention mechanism. The vacuum cleaner is powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core Cortex-A7 processor along with Mali 5400 GPU.

It houses a 3,200mAh lithium battery which aims to provide up to 110 minutes of cleaning.

The vacuum cleaner has built-in Wi-Fi capability and can connect to the Mi Home app to provide better control options.