Xiaomi Launches Smart TV, Air Purifier, Robot Vacuum; Check Specs, Prices & More

New Delhi: Chinese brand Xiaomi has unveiled a bunch of latest products in India including Smart TV X Pro Series, Smart Air Purifier 4, Robot Vacuum Mop 2i, and Grooming Kit. The company introduced all of them in the Xiaomi launch event 2023 on April 13.

Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro Series Specs & Prices

Xiaomi has unveiled the company’s first Google smart TV having Dolby vision IQ & HDR 10+, vivid picture engine 2, 40W speakers with Dolby Atmos and Google TV far field Mic.

The latest smart TV has a premium look with metal bezel-less design. It also promises to provide cinematic sound experience with 40 W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and mesmerizing experience by bringing visuals to life with Dolby Vision IQ.

Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro 43 will be cost at Rs 31,499 with bank offer and effective price. Whereas Xiaomi smart TV X Pro 50 will be effective cost around Rs 39,999. The 55-inch smart TV will be cost around Rs 45,999 with special bank offers.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2i Specs & Prices

Xiaomi unveiled its advanced features robot vacuum Mop 2i at the cost of Rs 15,999. It sports 2200 powerful suction, 450 ml dust compartment, 270 ml water tank, gyroscope, optical sensor aided navigation, 25 high precision sensor, and compact and portable design.

ICICI Bank is offering discount on Robot Vacuum Mop 2i upto Rs 1,000 instant discount. The sale will start on amazon.in on April 28 at 12 noon. There’s early sale on April 25 at 12 noon on mi.com and offline retail partners.

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite Price

Xiaomi smart air purifier 4 lite has 360 degree air filtration, 99.97% triple layer filtration, smaller footprint, and smart app and voice control. It will cost around Rs 9,499 with ICICI bank discount.

Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2C Price

Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2C is the state-of-the-art trimmer at the cost of Rs 1,199. It is available today at 4 Pm on mi.com. The sale on Flipkart and Amazon will start from April 16 at 12 noon.