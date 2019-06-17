Xiaomi makes veiled attack against OnePlus 7 Pro, prepares to launch Redmi K20 in India soon

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi made a veiled attack against rival OnePlus via its tweet in what appears to be against the receltly launched OnePlus 7 Pro.

Xiaomi recently tweeted, “Some celebrations are short-lived. Stay tuned.” The company in its tweet picture replaced the T of “Just” with a “+” sign, signalling OnePlus' + logo.

Some celebrations are short-lived. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/NitBxGxOVA — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) June 14, 2019

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro in India on July 15. Earlier the company's India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain had revealed in a tweet.

"Mi fans! Here's a KNOCKOUT announcement! #RedmiK20 and #RedmiK20Pro are launching in India within 6 months.. ooops, I meant 6 weeks".

Mi fans! Here's a KNOCKOUT announcement! #RedmiK20 and #RedmiK20Pro are launching in India within 6 months.. ooops, I meant 6 weeks!

It's time India experiences the true #FlagshipKiller 2.0! RT if you are excited about these amazing devices.#Xiaomi #Redmi pic.twitter.com/QN0JxH1osg — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) June 3, 2019

The RedmiK20 and RedmiK20 Pro were launched in China last month. Redmi K20 6GB RAM + 64GB storage version was priced at 1,999 Yuan (about Rs 20,000) while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model was priced at 2,099 Yuan (around Rs 21,000).

Both the devices offer a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a pop-up selfie camera. The standard version is powered by a Snapdragon 730 chipset, which is accompanied by up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The flagship Redmi K20 Pro version comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

With IANS Inputs