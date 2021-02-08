हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Xiaomi Mi 11 Global Launch: How to watch livestream, India timing and all you need to know

Xiaomi's global variant of its flagship smartphone Mi 11 is set to launch today and it has already been unveiled in China. The global launch of the Xiaomi Mi 11 will be streamed live through Xiaomi's social media channels, including YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter and it will start at 1 pm CET (5:30pm IST). It can also be live-streamed on the official website Mi.com. The launch event will begin at 14:30 IST.

Mi 11 was launched in China in the last week of December 2020 and the phone is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship processor, Snapdragon 888. Xiaomi has excluded the charger from the box. 

In terms of other specifications, Mi 11 is equipped with a 6.81-inch 3200×1440 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. It packs a 4,600 mAh battery with support for 55W wired charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging.

For selfies and videos, it comes with a triple camera setup at the back with 108MP primary camera, 13MP ultra-wide camera and 5MP macro camera. On the front, it has a 20MP selfie camera housed inside a punch-hole cutout.

In terms of storage options, the phone comes in three configurations — 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB and comes in five colours including standard white, blue, black and leather finish variants in smoke purple and khaki colours.

