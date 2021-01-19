हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 (IC) laptop launched in India: Check price, specs and more

New Delhi: Xiaomi on Tuesday released a new version of its famous laptop lineup, called the Mi Notebook 14 (IC) in the Indian market.

The Xiaomi laptop will be available in silver colour at a starting price of Rs 43,999 on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in, Flipkart and retail partners.

"Mi Notebook series has been widely accepted and appreciated by Mi Fans and consumers and with the launch of Mi Notebook 14 (IC) we continue to raise the bar and set new benchmarks. We have expanded this range to deliver superior experience by offering powerful machines, and features that fulfil the requirement of students and working professionals," Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Mi India, said in a statement.

The notebook features a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) anti-glare display with 16:9 aspect ratio, 81.2 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 178-degree wide-viewing angle.

It is powered by the 1.6GHz Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core processor paired with Intel UHD Graphics 620 and the option to integrate Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics with up to 8GB of RAM as well as up to 512GB of SSD storage.

The notebook weighs 1.5Kgs also sports an in-built 720p HD Webcam and runs on Windows 10 Home Edition.

As per the I/O, the notebook has two USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a USB-A 2.0 port, a full-sized HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a charging pin. The laptop has a scissor mechanism keyboard with 1.3mm key travel.

Mi NoteBook (IC) offers a 65Wh battery with 10 hours of battery backup with 65W fast charging that can charge the battery upto 50 per cent in under 35 mins.

XiaomiXiaomi IndiaLaptops
